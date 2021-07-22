Watch
Turtle hatchlings set for release at Malaquite Beach

Releases set for Friday, Saturday mornings
If you're looking for weekend plans and are willing to wake up early, there are two turtle hatchling releases coming up.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 22, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for weekend plans and are willing to wake up early, there are two turtle hatchling releases coming up.

Park rangers are preparing to release the turtles on Malaquite Beach Friday and Saturday behind the visitors center starting at 6:45 a.m.

If you plan to attend, you'll need to call the "Hatchling Hotline" by 4 a.m. to make sure the release is still happening.

That number is (361) 949-7163.

If the turtles haven't hatched, the release will be postponed.

The park will be charging an entry fee, which can be purchased online at www.recreation.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
