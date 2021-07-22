Turtle hatchlings set for release at Malaquite Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for weekend plans and are willing to wake up early, there are two turtle hatchling releases coming up.

Park rangers are preparing to release the turtles on Malaquite Beach Friday and Saturday behind the visitors center starting at 6:45 a.m.

If you plan to attend, you'll need to call the "Hatchling Hotline" by 4 a.m. to make sure the release is still happening.

That number is (361) 949-7163.

If the turtles haven't hatched, the release will be postponed.

The park will be charging an entry fee, which can be purchased online at www.recreation.gov.

