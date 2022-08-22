Tuloso Midway ISD partnering with Texas A&M University Kingsville to bring students dual enrollment classes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso Midway Independent School District is partnering with Texas A&M University-Kingsville to bring students dual enrollment classes.

Superintendent Steve VanMatre says this is the first time the district is providing free transportation to the university for students who want to get a head start on college.

"If you are our student and you go through the registration process at TAMUK, we are putting you on a bus at no cost. We are sending you to Kingsville and paying your tuition. We are buying your books," said VanMatre.

The program starts in January for seniors, and the registration deadline is November 1.

For more information, visit Texas A&M University-Kingsville's website.

