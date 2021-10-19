Tuloso-Midway ISD decides to part ways with Fernandez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District has decided to part ways with Superintendent Rick Fernandez.

The T-MISD Board of Trustees approved a resignation agreement in a 4-3 vote at a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon. The agreement terminates Fernandez’s employment with the district Jan. 31, 2022.

The district will then buy out the remaining 16 months of his contract for $159,713.33, using money from its general funds.

Board members declined to comment following the meeting, citing a need to finalize the agreement with Fernandez through attorneys from both sides.

An attorney for the district at a previous meeting said that the school board put Fernandez on administrative leave with pay in July over concerns about his performance.

Many people within the school district believe the suspension was retaliation for Fernandez alleging that grade tampering was going on that improved the class rankings of certain students.