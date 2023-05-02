Tuesday Morning announces slow closure of all stores, including in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time, the discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced their intention to close all their stores.

In a post on Facebook, the company announced the start of its "Going Out of Business" sale in stores, which began at the end of April.

"We've begun the process of closing stores, chainwide," the company said in the post.

"Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support."

The company filed for bankruptcy in February. At the time, they had also announced a closure of more than 200 stores.

Now, Tuesday Morning stores will have its products on-sale for 30 percent off for the next few weeks, with additional discounts to follow.

The company said gift cards for customers will be honored until May 13.

Corpus Christi has a location in Carmel Village at 4102 S. Staples St. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., all week long.

