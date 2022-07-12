Tuesday marks the beginning of Hooks and Naturals series 

CORPUIS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals go head to head for the first time in 2022 at Whataburger Field from July 12 through July 17.

"The homestand includes a H-E-B and Favor gift card raffle in excess of $5,000, a postgame concert featuring The Spazmatics, Hooks neck pillow giveaway, and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night," said Hooks staff.

Guests are invited to stay the night at Whataburger Field for a postgame movie (Guardians of the Galaxy) and sleepover as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, July 16. Organizers say that Hooks players will be wearing Captain America-themed jerseys as well.

Jerseys can be bid on via the Hooks website Wednesday through Sunday, with proceeds benefitting Brooke's Blossoming Hope for Childhood Cancer Foundation.

According to Hooks staff, Rainbow Room is this week's Share2Care 50/50 Raffle beneficiary.

Tickets are available for purchase now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay:

Tuesday, July 12 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 , offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40) Conviva Silver Sluggers Night

WellMed Baseball Bingo

Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, July 13 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

(online promo code: HOOKSBOGO) Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, July 14 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle: Over $5,000 in gift cards up for grabs with winners every inning culminating with two $600 gift cards in the ninth inning. Fans must be present to win

Over $5,000 in gift cards up for grabs with winners every inning culminating with two $600 gift cards in the ninth inning. Fans must be present to win The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on

$3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Backstop Grill and Valero Champions Corner, and $1 16-oz sodas

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, July 15 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 7:05 PM (gates open at 6:05)

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

2022 CASA Night at the Hooks. A portion of ticket sales goes to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Coastal Bend.

During the event, Nate's Next Kid Up will collect school supply donations for youth in foster care.

Saturday, July 16 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night: Hooks players wear Captain America themed jerseys and fans are encouraged to stay postgame for a movie (Guardians of the Galaxy) and sleepover

Hooks players wear Captain America themed jerseys and fans are encouraged to stay postgame for a movie (Guardians of the Galaxy) and sleepover First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Neck Pillow , presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 17 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals: 5:05 PM (gates open at 4:05)

H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

with youngsters running the bases postgame Mrs Baird’s Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel spins

offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel spins Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

CC Hooks First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Neck Pillow, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers on Saturday, July 16.



