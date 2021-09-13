Tropical storm Nicholas doesn’t stop beachgoers on Mustang Island

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The tide is already up on the beaches and rip currents are already dangerous because of Tropical Storm Nicholas, but some people still went out onto Mustang Island on Sunday.

The city of Corpus Christi issued a red flag warning because of the high risk for rip currents. The city is cautioning adults not to go into beach water past their waist and for children and non-swimmers to keep along the surf line.

Ryan Potter was windsurfing in the water and said he’s been through storms before.

“Probably don't go out further than you are able to swim in,” Potter advised.

The Reese-Villarreal family was also out on the beach with family visiting from Washington. They said they were taking precautions while fishing.

“We’re just being cautious, little storm watch, nothing as bad as Harvey but we’re prepared for it,” Robert Villarreal said.

The city of Corpus Christi held a sandbag distribution on North Beach and the Island on Sunday to prepare people for the storm.

