Tripadvisor recognizes Port Aransas as a top U.S. beach for 2022

Tripadvisor named Port Aransas Beach one of its “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best" selections for 2022.

The popular gulf town made this year's cut, coming in at No. 20 of the top 25 United States beaches. The website also ranked beaches by international regions, as well as globally.

Tripadvisor said it selects honorees by taking into account users' ratings and reviews, and other honorees include high-profile vacation destinations such as La Jolla Cove and Coronado Beach in California, beaches in Destin and Pensacola Beach, Florida and in Hawaii.

“We are thrilled that Port Aransas has met the approval of our visitors and received such a prestigious honor,” said Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar. “We think it speaks volumes to the traditions and memories that families can make here.”

Many of the site's visitors cited the beach's cleanliness, warm water, and the ability to drive on the beach as highlights, and the beach is also home to the annual Texas Sandfest and the Whooping Crane Festival.