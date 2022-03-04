Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tripadvisor recognizes Port Aransas as a top U.S. beach for 2022

PORT A BOOMING 2 0504.jpg
Neesy Tompkins/courtesy photo
Port Aransas resident Neesy Tompkins took these photos of the beach in Port A on Saturday, May 2. Business owners and Port A officials said it was so busy in the beach town that some restaurants ran out of food.
PORT A BOOMING 2 0504.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:42:01-05

Tripadvisor named Port Aransas Beach one of its “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best" selections for 2022.

The popular gulf town made this year's cut, coming in at No. 20 of the top 25 United States beaches. The website also ranked beaches by international regions, as well as globally.

Tripadvisor said it selects honorees by taking into account users' ratings and reviews, and other honorees include high-profile vacation destinations such as La Jolla Cove and Coronado Beach in California, beaches in Destin and Pensacola Beach, Florida and in Hawaii.

“We are thrilled that Port Aransas has met the approval of our visitors and received such a prestigious honor,” said Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar. “We think it speaks volumes to the traditions and memories that families can make here.”

Many of the site's visitors cited the beach's cleanliness, warm water, and the ability to drive on the beach as highlights, and the beach is also home to the annual Texas Sandfest and the Whooping Crane Festival.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections