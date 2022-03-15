Trip To The Big Dance Has TAMU-CC Students Excited

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Men's Basketball team is getting their dancing shoes ready. They made to The Big Dance - also known as the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - after defeating Southeastern Louisiana over the weekend. The win giving them the Southland Conference Championship and an automatic bid into the tournament.

Students on campus Monday shared their excitement for their team. "Definitely a lot of pride." is how Texas A&M Corpus Christi senior River Bickham feels about her team. Joey Barrett, an alumni from the school, sums up the mood on campus like this "I've seen people are really excited about it."

The Islander Men's Basketball team will take on Texas Southern Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. If they win that game they'll advance to play the number one seed Kansas Jayhawks in Forth Worth on Thursday.

This is the Islander Men's Basketball team first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2007.