Training ambulance offers very realistic simulations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Medical Center just received a training ambulance called the "Simbulance."

This training facility on wheels is equipped with adult, child and infant mannequins that can simulate very realistic scenarios. These dummies can sweat, bleed, have a number a medical emergencies or traumas, and even react to medications.

There are also cameras in the ambulance that record the life-saving measures that can be used as training videos.

The "Simbulance" can be taken anywhere to help with training at other facilities.