According to DPS officials, an 80-year-old man has been pronounced dead after his pick-up truck collided with a train along Hwy. 77 and FM 2140.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Sgt. Nathan Brandley tells KRIS 6 News that the man was on a private driveway heading home when he was hit by the train.

Brandley says the train had the right of way, and that DPS will not be investigating further because the incident happened on a private driveway.