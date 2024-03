CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 37 near US Highway 77.

According to officials, an 18-wheeler hit a yellow divider at I-37 and US 77 around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries reported during Wednesday morning's crash. However, traffic was backed all along I-37 near Labonte Park.

Officers say to drive through the area with caution as crews clear all lanes of travel from debris.