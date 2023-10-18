Traffic backed up along SH 358 after several crashes reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Emergency crews are cleaning up debris on State Highway 358 after several crashes occurred Wednesday morning.

Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to SH-358 near the Ayers Street exit ramp around 7:50 a.m. for reports of a major crash.

A second crash occurred near the Everhart Road exit ramp on State Highway 358 around 8:05 a.m., causing even more of a backup during morning rush hour traffic.

All motorists are advised to travel through the area cautiously, as several lanes have been blocked off.

According to CCPD, the highway was not completely shut down, however, several lanes were closed as emergency crews cleared the scenes.

There were no major injuries reported in any of the traffic accidents Wednesday morning.

