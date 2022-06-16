Watch
One dead after Mustang Island traffic accident

Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:35:25-04

One person is dead following a fatal traffic accident on Mustang Island.

The Port Aransas Police Department's James Stokes told KRIS 6 News that at 7:36 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet SUV heading south on State Highway 361 veered out of their lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet pick-up.

The SUV driver was killed at the scene, and the pickup driver was rescued from his vehicle and transported to a local hospital via HALO-Flight.

That person's injuries are listed as life-threatening.

Nueces County ESD 2 posted an update to its Facebook page late Thursday morning, stating that its firefighters, along with CCFD firefighters, were providing mutual aid in the crash, located near the Port Aransas city limits.

Hwy. 361 was closed because of the accident, but has since been re-opened.

Weekend anchor/MMJ Greg Chandler contributed to this story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

