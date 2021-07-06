TOKC gets cancer-fighting donation over $2,700

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation got a big financial boost on Tuesday.

The Populus Financial Group presented the foundation with a check for $2,783.99.

Each year during the month of May Populus Financial Group stores get to choose a local charity that they would like to raise funds for, they chose TOKC as this year's beneficiary.

During their "Give A Little" campaign, every customer transaction was offered the opportunity to donate to TOKC.

The donated funds will be used for research in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Triumph Over Kid Cancer was created by James Ragan and his sister Mecklin.

James died from his cancer after a more than 7-year fight but to date, the foundation he helped create has raised more than $10,000,000 for pediatric cancer research.

