Tips on how to prepare for the storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Coastal Bend, and local and state entities want to make sure you are prepared for the possible effects of the storm.

AEP Texas, Corpus Christi police, and the cities of Corpus Christi and Kingsville have provided some tips to make sure you and your family stay safe prepared.

Make sure your vehicles have a full tank of gas and your cell phones are fully charged. Secure all loose items outside of your home and make sure your property is cleared of any debris that could cause damage to your home or your neighbors’ home.

A reminder to residents on life support systems or other medical equipment; have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.

If your lights go out, have a kit read with the following items: Flashlights and fresh batteries; Battery-powered radios; Candles, matches or lighters; Water for drinking and cooking; Camping equipment like sleeping bags and lanterns; Non-perishable food and a manual can opener; Manufacturers' instructions for your generator (if you have one); Instructions on how to manually open your garage door; and Important over-the-counter medicines.



Consider any downed power lines, as they could still be carrying electricity. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water.

Don’t underestimate the power of water. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult,12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Do not drive around barricades blocking roads with water and drive slower than usual on wet roads. Turn on your headlights and when you encounter high water on the roads, turn around, don’t drown.

