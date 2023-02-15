Timeless love: How Coastal Bend couples make love last

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News is highlighting the love stories of two local couples.

In some situations, love finds its way when it's least expected. For Jaylean Garcia, she met the one working at a movie theater. As if she knew it at the time, she decided to be persistent and pursue a guy she worked with, named John.

"I initiated, he did not." she laughed.

Yeah, she initiated being a dork and I don't know one thing led to another." John added.

Much like flowers, their love grew. After 9 years of dating, on Valentine's Day of 2023 they decided to tie the knot. Family and friends watched Jaylean and John walk towards the alter at the Nueces County Courthouse. The couple was the first to get married on February 14th that morning.

To have and to hold, from the Valentine's Day, forward, the newlyweds made a promise to love each other, until death would they part

"You're going to have ups and downs," John said.

Jaylean added, "Ups, downs, sideways, forwards. As long as you guys love each other it should work out."

"One thing is for certain, trust. Trust is a two-way street, not one. Both sides need to trust each other." said John.

The young couple said they don't believe their love will change and they hope to remain consistent even as time goes on. But that's everyone's hope, right?

KRIS 6 News spoke with another couple with years on their belt for more perspective. Callie and Lloyd Lindeburg have been married since 1995. They said their marriage has been strong, built with effort and time.

"It doesn't seem believable. I won't say it felt like yesterday because it hadn't." Callie said.

Callie and Lloyd met on a blind date in the spring of 1954. Their romance didn't necessarily start with love at first sight.

"I wasn't looking for a boyfriend at a time. I was still in high school when we met. But the more we were together, it was love at second sight." she said.

A total of three proposals later and years down the road they built a life together with children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. They also pursued their passions and dreams and endured trials and tribulations.

In 2021 Callie said she had a near-death experience after getting sick with COVID-19. On top of that, she's been battling cancer. She started an eight round of chemotherapy a week before Valentine's Day However, in sickness and in health, she said Lloyd holding her hand through it all has made a difference in the fight for her life.

"He's been with me through every treatment. And he's there for me." she said. "There's many things, trials and tribulations have gone. But we're still in love."

"We take good care of each other." Lloyd added. "It feels great."

Their advice for young couples who want to experience true love? Callie said you have to put in the work and you can't run away from problems you face together. She also said, when life gets busy and chaotic, don't forget the person you fell in love with.

"Give him the love and attention and make him feel like he's special." she said.

