Tickets still available for Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's Hate Ends Now exhibit

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A new exhibit is set to open from Feb. 12 through Feb. 13 at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

The Jewish Community Council of Corpus Christi has partnered with the CC Museum of Science and History and the Holocaust Memorial Museum in San Antonio to bring this compelling exhibition to the Coastal Bend.

The Hate Ends Now: The Cattle Car Exhibit features 360-degree video projection inside its walls, where visitors learn about the Holocaust through recorded survivor testimony.

"Students and visitors will be exposed to the development and aftermath of the Holocaust through a collection of imagery and footage dating from 1933-1945," Norma Levens, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Council said.

According to organizers, the tours are free to the public and run for about 30 minutes.

An opening ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 12 with Mayor Guajardo, then tours kick off from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Feb. 13 tours run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is required. Register online at HMMSA Hate Ends Now: The Cattle Car 2024 (Corpus Christi).



Hate ends now, 2022 Teaser video from Sack Lunch Agency on Vimeo.