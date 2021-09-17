Three men rescued after boat runs aground

ARANSAS PASS, Texaas — Three men had to be rescued after a boat ran aground early Friday morning.

Police said around 4 am a man called police, telling them he heard a loud crash just south of the Aransas Pass Public Boat Ramp and heard three men screaming for help.

Coast Guard members arrived at the scene and reported a boat ran aground on the island between Pelican Cove subdivision and the ICW Channel.

The men were rescued.

However, police said all three men were intoxicated including the driver of the boat.

He was arrested and officers later learned the man had a previous conviction for DWI and was charged with "Boating While Intoxicated."

The Aransas Pass Marine Division helped in the removal of the boat with the assistance of Sea Tow.