Thousands in education grants awarded to CCISD teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Education Foundation went to several CCISD schools Friday bearing gifts.

A total of 66 grants worth over $126,000 were awarded to teachers at several CCISD schools.

5 were awarded to Kostoryz Elementary teachers.

One reading instructor was presented with a grant for nearly $460.

A STEM teacher got a check for just over $4,200.

"With this grant, I'm going to be able to purchase several books that I can put in the hands of students of (...)these students are struggling readers so these books are high-interest books that the students are very attracted to. They want to be able to read these and they're at a lower reading level so it's something that will make them successful," said Elizabeth Wilson, reading instructor.

"We are very, extremely excited. I mean this is actually going to help with a lot of activities,"STEM teacher, Marisela Soliz said.

The "Grants for World Class Schools" are awarded to teachers who desire to provide an engaging learning experience for their students both inside and outside the classroom. Soliz told us,

Full list of teachers awarded: