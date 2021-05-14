Those pesky mosquitoes turning up across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are heading out across the Coastal Bend tonight, there's one pest that could be causing you problems.

Mosquitoes are turning up after all of the recent rain across our area.

In Corpus Christi, Vector control has been spraying neighborhoods to try and control them in your area.

Crews will begin spraying Southside neighborhoods tonight at 8 p.m.

Courtesy image. City crews will begin spraying Southside neighborhoods tonight for mosquitoes.

Among the helpful tips you can do to reduce your risk of being bitten include dumping any standing water around your house.

Also, when you do venture outside, wear light-colored clothing. Long sleeves and long plants are recommended, but with the Texas heat they aren't always optimal wear.

Use an insect repellent, either chemical or natural.

And stay inside at dusk and dawn. That's when mosquitoes are most active.

