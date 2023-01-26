Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after someone broke into his work truck and stole expensive equipment.

Chad Mercurio owns a granite company out of Austin. This weekend, he stayed at the La Quinta Hotel on South Padre Island Drive near Airline Road, parking his vehicle overnight near the front entrance.

The next morning, Chad went to his car to realize papers and items inside were spread out and thrown around. But one thing caught his attention.

“I put everything back and then I instantly thought in my head, 'I hope my proliner is still back there,'" said Chad. ” So, I looked back there and my heart just dropped and it was gone.”

The digital proliner device that was stolen is used to measure the dimensions of countertops and granite pieces.

Chad says the device is worth thousands of dollars and is the only thing that makes his business run.

He tells KRIS 6 that he filed a police report and officers tell him they’ve received calls across the area related to theft.

After taking a look at CityProtect.com, there were several burglaries and thefts across that area which occurred over the weekend.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related. However, another woman was able to catch a pair of thieves on her home surveillance camera. Police say they were searching for two alleged suspects, in red hoodies, whom were spotted in the woman’s surveillance footage.

So far they haven’t been caught. Chad says he is offering a reward for anyone who can identify the two thieves that allegedly stole his proliner device.

For Corpus Christi Police, there’s one motto they live by regarding valuables in your car, “if you like it, lock it.”

If you know anything about burglaries or theft in your area, you’re asked to call police.

