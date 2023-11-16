Thief ransacks, steals two cash registers at Calallen area restaurant

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The owners of a Calallen Mexican Food Restaurant spent Wednesday morning cleaning after a crook broke in and burglarized the establishment.

The owner of El Olvido Mexican Food Restaurant on Northwest Boulevard says just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they noticed the front glass door had been smashed and found an even bigger mess inside.

Surveillance video recorded an unknown burglar ransacking an office. The owners tell us he stole cash, checks, wire transfers, and two cash registers.

The damage was so bad that it took several hours to clean things up and open for business. The surveillance system did get a good image of the suspect's face, but police say no arrests have been made.

Police say this is now the fourth Calallen area Mexican food restaurant to be burglarized in the past two weeks.

