These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding

Streets around Corpus Christi are starting to collect water, leading Corpus Christi Police to release a list of streets and areas to avoid.

They are:

Streets on the west end of North Beach

Buford at Santa Fe

Park at Tancahua

600 block of IH 37 SB

Antelope at Culberson

SPID at Everhart

SPID at Airline

Area of Ennis Joslin from Holly to Wooldridge

Airline at McArdle

Staples at Everhart

Rodd Field at Lakeview

Everhart at McArdle