These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding

Streets around Corpus Christi are starting to collect water, leading Corpus Christi Police to release a list of streets and areas to avoid.
They are:
- Streets on the west end of North Beach
- Buford at Santa Fe
- Park at Tancahua
- 600 block of IH 37 SB
- Antelope at Culberson
- SPID at Everhart
- SPID at Airline
- Area of Ennis Joslin from Holly to Wooldridge
- Airline at McArdle
- Staples at Everhart
- Rodd Field at Lakeview
- Everhart at McArdle
- Oso Creek is currently 10 feet below the bridge