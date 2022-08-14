Watch Now
These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding

Ana Tamez/KRIS 6 News
Posted at 3:58 PM, Aug 14, 2022
Streets around Corpus Christi are starting to collect water, leading Corpus Christi Police to release a list of streets and areas to avoid.

They are:

  • Streets on the west end of North Beach
  • Buford at Santa Fe
  • Park at Tancahua
  • 600 block of IH 37 SB
  • Antelope at Culberson
  • SPID at Everhart
  • SPID at Airline
  • Area of Ennis Joslin from Holly to Wooldridge
  • Airline at McArdle
  • Staples at Everhart
  • Rodd Field at Lakeview
  • Everhart at McArdle
  • Oso Creek is currently 10 feet below the bridge
