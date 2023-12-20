The wait is over! McDonald’s to release Squishmallows Happy Meal South Texas beginning Dec. 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — They are finally here! Fans can get their hands on one of twelve Squishmallow characters, including Grimace, by visiting McDonald’s restaurants in South Texas beginning December 26.

Squishmallows® Happy Meal® makes its debut at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide and fans in the United States can join in on the fun when the meal hits participating restaurants.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

Each character comes with a unique playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group – a first for Happy Meal toys. All you have to do is scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each Squish’s playlist.

"The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm,” said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Jazwares. “We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand.”

