The Traveling Library is outgrowing their trailer and need a new one.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Traveling Library CCTX recently celebrated its second anniversary and they have grown tremendously.

The library's main focus is to provide literacy to the Corpus Christi area, especially areas in need.

The library has outgrown their trailer and are now looking for donations in order to help them continue to grow and get a bigger trailer.

The non-profit is looking for a 7-by-16 foot cargo trailer with a ramp in order to help serve children with disabilities as well.

Those who want to donate can contact the non-profit by going here.

