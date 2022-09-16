The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigates complaints of sewage overflow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Duval County, Juan Perez said he was in shock to find his home in the state it was in after last week's rainstorm.

"Where the bedrooms and bathrooms are at. All of that was flooded when I got home, and it was continuing to flood into the living room,” Perez said.

He grew up in this house located off Dunlap Highway. So, when it rains, he knows what to expect.

"Back here there's some manholes where the surge is just so powerful it lifts them off the ground,” he said.

Only this time was different. It was a week ago, Perez was just arriving home from vacation when he walked in on something unimaginable.

"I don't know how many days this raw sewage was sitting in there because I was gone for a week on vacation,” Perez explained.

His home flooded and sewage poured from the toilet and bathtub. Perez blames the city's inadequate infrastructure that can’t handle heavy rainfall causing backflow into homes.

A neighbor said she's experienced the same thing

"Anytime it rains my bathroom would explode, the half bath,” she said.

Overwhelmed and frustrated, Perez tried reaching out to the city for help several times.

According to the San Diego Water District General Manager, Perez's claim for flood insurance coverage was denied.

"We didn't find any feces, we didn't find toilet paper. We did not find that when we went,” said Rubt Torres.

Torres adds if sewage is a concern, Perez’s home could do without backflow preventers.

"He has 3 of them,” said Torres. “The valve stops it from going in,”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating the complaint of sewage overflow. TCEQ is still gathering information. Their findings will be documented in a final report.

