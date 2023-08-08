CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sounds of Selena coming to Whataburger Field

This November the music of Selena will fill Whataburger Field. The Corpus Christi Hooks and the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to host the Symphonic Music of Selena.

It has happening on Saturday November 11th. Award-Winning singer Isabel Marie Sanchez will be joined a 60-piece orchestra conducted by Dr. Abel Ramirez, Professor of Music at Del Mar College.

For ticket information click here.

