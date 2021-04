CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door needs your help getting much-needed items for a newborn baby boy.

The nonprofit organization aims to end domestic violence and sexual assault. They provide counseling and legal resources and also act as a 24-hour safe shelter.

The Purple Door is currently asking for donations for a newborn boy like clothing, bottles and a crib.

If you can help with any of these items, please call the Purple Door at (361) 881-8888.