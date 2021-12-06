The Millikan family helps Santa write Christmas letters for people worldwide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas is quickly approaching and his mailbox is up and ready to go right here in the Coastal Bend.

Nickolas and Michelle Millikan started Santa's Mailbox eight years ago. It's located at 1026 Belmeade Corpus Christi, Tx 78412, where children can experience the magic of Christmas by sending a letter to Santa and receiving a personalized letter from Saint Nick.

“To actually receive a letter and for them to sit down and think about and write a letter to Santa was magical," said Nickolas Millikan.

Nickolas and Michelle Millikan said they have helped Santa respond to more than 5,000 letters from people all around the world.

“Up from Canada, we have California we have, uh Liverpool, England was the farthest one we sent last year," said Michelle Millikan.

The Millikan's said it's the joy of seeing kids putting their letters in the box, the music playing and watching them dance in the snow which brings the magic of Christmas for them, along with helping Santa make sure every kid who puts a letter in the mailbox receives one back.

“It’s like a family tradition at this point," Mariah Delk, who wrote a letter to Santa.

“First I want to ask him what his favorite cookie was, between chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie because we want to see what kind of cookie he wants us to give him," said Kayden Millikan, who wrote a letter to Santa.

Delk said she wants a, “lap desk, a sketch book, some clothes for my elves and a bed for my cat" for Christmas.

“And what I want for Christmas is, I want some legendary Pokemon cards, and my second thing is I want five thousand V bucks," said Kayden Millikan.

“We both believe that Christmas is about family, it’s about love and family and magic," the Millikan's said.

If you want to receive your letter from Santa by Christmas, the last day to drop off your letter is Dec. 17.

To find Santa's mailbox address visit their Facebook page here.

The Millikan's also have a GoFundme page where donations go towards stamps to mail the letters back to the child, as well as support to purchase toys for some of the families that are struggling.

