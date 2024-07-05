The Latest on Beryl Developments and Closures across the Coastal Bend

COASTAL BEND, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – In preparation for the high winds and rain Beryl is expected to bring, the City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Services Department has announced it is extending the operating hours of the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center.

The City is extending hours on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are being asked to take advantage of the extended hours to clear any brush that could become hazardous during the storm. All previously scheduled brush pick-up will now be collected after the storm passes.

*********

ORANGE GROVE, Tx — The City of Orange Grove has announced it will be distributing sandbags on Saturday in preparation for the rain Beryl is expected to bring.

According to a press release from the Orange Grove Office of Emergency Management, they will hand out sandbags to Orange Grove residents on Saturday morning at 202 South Metz Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents are asked to stay on the road and line up facing FM 624. Six bags will be given per household. You must present a water bill or ID for proof of residency.

For residents who don't live in Orange Grove but live within Jim Wells County, you're asked to obtain sandbags at the Precinct 3 Yard located at 1022 West FM 624.

**********

ROCKPORT, Tx- Due to the inclement weather we're expecting, the 56th annual Rockport Art Fest has decided to turn its two-day festival into a one day festival. According to the organization's executive director, the group has decided to hold the festival on Saturday when the weather will be more favorable for an outdoor event.

**********

NUECES COUNTY, Tx - On Friday afternoon, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott announced the county's preparations for Beryl.

"This is not a cause for alarm,this is a call for us to wake up and pay attention," Scott said.

She added that she is in constant communication with officials from Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Agua Dulce, Bishop, Driscoll, Robstown, and Banquete. Nueces County Commissioners are monitoring the storm closely.

With the latest forecast on Friday afternoon showing Beryl near the southwest portion of the Gulf of Mexico and heading northward.

Scott recommended those who live in, low-lying,recreation area, or for those who live with special needs to evacuate sooner than later.

Nueces County facilities will be closed on Monday. Anyone who is scheduled to attend jury duty have been canceled. Potential jurors will be notified of when to return.

Scott encourges residents to follow Nueces County's website or go to its Facebook page for the latest developmentson how Beryl will affect county operations.

Residents can also receive updates by signing up for the Nueces County-City of Corpus Christi Reverse Alert system by texting "BeReadyCCNC" to 888777.

"We're preparing. Units are staging at the Fairgrounds in Robstown," Scott added.

AEP is bringing in out-of-state bucket trucks. T

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will park its search and rescue boats there, and Allegiance will stage ambulances there in case they're needed to evacuate residents.