CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Royalty was on display Thursday evening at the Selena Auditorium.

The Las Doñas de la Corte hosted its 69th annual coronation. It's a big part of the kick-off of Buc Days. 20 duchesses, the new queen, princess, and the king's royalty graced the stage.

This event is designed to pay homage to Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand's 16th-century Spanish Court.

