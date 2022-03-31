The full Blue Angels squadron is now at NAS-Kingsville

The rest of the Blue Angels squadron has arrived for Saturday’s Wings Over South Texas Air Show.

The first jet arrived Wednesday.

Our Sunrise co-anchor Paulo Salazar was chosen to take a flight with Blue Angels No. 7, who went over some flight training Wednesday to get me ready. "Safety is the biggest thing here," said crew chief Jordan Walls.

Paulo’s flight will be Friday morning.

Walls offered tips for ensuring the safest flight possible.

“Breathing is very important,” he said. “A lot of people forget to breathe, and they just slowly go to sleep. It's more of a rhythm breathing. You have to remember to breathe, so you can keep oxygen supplied to your brain."

Don’t forget to tune into Sunrise on Friday, where Sierra Pizarro, Juan Acuña and Paulo will be live at NAS-Kingsville for a special edition of KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

They’ll introduce the Blue Angels flying team during the Meet the Blues at 6 p.m. at the J.K. Northway Expo Center.