The first ever Coastal Bend Restaurant Week aims to feed the local economy and the local's appetite

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend businesses are whipping up an event that is sure to feed your appetite. The first ever Coastal Bend Restaurant Week begins Sept. 24 and will continue for 10 days.

Owner of Let Them Eat Cake Eatery, Michelle Donnelly, says this dining event could not be coming at a better time.

“The big restaurants are killing us because they can run specials, and they can get things less expensive. But for us, our grocery bill has doubled and theirs doesn’t,” says Donnelly.

Twenty locally owned restaurants are inviting customers to dig in and enjoy special menu items and great deals up until October 3.

“It feels amazing that we could all get together, I wish we could have done it sooner. I think, again, businesses helping businesses is what it’s about,” shares Donnelly.

The goal of the week is to showcase all that our local restaurants have to offer.

“There’s no place like Corpus Christi, our food is absolutely wonderful,” says Mirza Pearson, a Corpus Christi native who organized the event. “Corpus Christi is unique in its way… people have to know about it,” she says.

The fixed price menus will offer lunch/brunch meals to couples for as low as $25 dollars. Special family offers will be available as well. It features eateries from downtown Corpus Christi, Sinton, and Padre Island.

After facing struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants are thrilled for an opportunity like this to welcome customers old and new.

“It was really hard for us and a lot of other restaurants just to survive during the pandemic, and not only survive but many of us have thrived.. and we’re still here. We’re ready to serve and greet customers,” says John Roman, an employee at Sal’s Bronx Pizza.

Some of these food joints have already had an increase of calls for reservations and look forward to more throughout the week.

“The weather is phenomenal, menus are out, have fun this weekend… throughout the entire ten days,” says Pearson.

The local restaurants participating are: