'The Everybody Church' welcomes Coastal Bend LGBTQ+ community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating their pride in the pews, all thanks to one Coastal Bend Church that is opening its doors to everyone.

The Rev. Dana Worsham from St. Paul United Church of Christ in Corpus Christi opened the church doors on Sunday as part of the "Open & Affirming Ceremony."

A Facebook post from the church said the sermon delivered a message of "love, acceptance, and the importance of embracing diversity within our spiritual community."

“Love can build a bridge. We talked about how it’s easier to hate, but if everyone does their part, we can build that bridge of love and make this world a better place,” Worsham said on Sunday.

She said that pride is for everyone, and people should love out loud.

“The LGBTQIA+ community is hated, and people speak out against us, we need to rise above them; we are not better than them, but we are better than that behavior,” she said.

The sermon included speeches from multiple people in the community, both as current, and new members of the church.

“This is what God has called me to do. To serve the community. Not just the gay community, but to serve, spread love, and good cheer, and let everyone know they are accepted,” she said. “It’s not about being prideful, it’s just about being proud and secure in who we are. That we are loved, and we are accepted and inclusive with each other."

After the sermon, attendees were treated to a potluck, and an opportunity to speak with each other.

