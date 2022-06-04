'The Everybody Church' is open to all

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people celebrating PRIDE month may want a relationship with a church but may not feel accepted.

'The Everybody Church' is accepting of all different ages, genders, and backgrounds.

But most people do not realize that many local places of worship support the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Reverend Danna Worshman, St. Paul United Church of Christ accepts everyone. She says that for many LGBTQ+ individuals having a relationship with God is important.

" We are not about filling up the building, we're about coming together on Sundays and worshiping and going out into the community, doing good and letting people know that God does love them," Worshman said.

Individuals may be afraid of attending the places of worship not knowing that places like The Everybody Church accept them.

Jim Murphey with the same congregation said it is a place of acceptance.

"This is a very loving and wonderful church, we have straights, we have gays, the whole spectrum and that is what makes us a unique family," he said.

Liz Musella-Robeldo attends grace Presbyterian church and is president of the Corpus Christi LGBT, she says they can help people look for a place of worship.

"There are other churches available, besides the labels of being gay, lesbian, trans rich, poor, being anything, the most important label is being a child of God," said Musella-Robeldo

If you want to connect to a church you can go to Corpus Christi LGBT and they can help connect you with several options.

Digital Content Producer NaidyEscobar contributed to this story.

