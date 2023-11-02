The Del Mar College transportation training services hosted veteran-truckers focused conference.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College transportation training services program hosted a conference on providing public education for the country's transportation industry. As the nationwide trucker shortage continues, there are more opportunities for many people, including veterans. The main goal of the conference was to help transition veterans into the industry.

Lynette Cervantes, Del Mar College Director of Transportation Training, said the focus for day one of the conference was, "our veterans because they do not get enough recognition. So we're talking to people about helping veterans, hiring veterans, we're listening to the veterans."

One benefit for a veteran to join the CDL program is how seamless the transition from the military to the program can be.

"The perfect fit. The training we give them is very familiar to them. So, everything works out very easily and smoothly for them," said Jaime Assistant Director of Transportation Training

A familiar face to KRIS 6 News is Gus Corona who was featured as a KRIS 6 angel. Corona is also an Air Force veteran and happens to be a graduate of the CDL program in 2020.

Corona agreed that the transition from military to driving the big rig is smooth.

“If you've gone through basic training you're set up already. So when we go through our training in the military, there are so many schools that we go through. So the CDL? Simple. It's just like anything else. Just apply yourself,” said Corona.

Ashley Leiva is another Del Mar CDL program graduate whom KRIS 6 News viewers may recognize. She was featured in a veterans in focus story in 2022 for winning the 2022 Transition Trucking Driving for Excellence Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program.

That also included receiving a fully-equipped $155,000 Kenworth T680 truck and a full scholarship to continue her education as an entrepreneur and business owner.

"They actually recommended me for transitioning into trucking award. And that's nationwide. Service members going into trucking, they actually award you a brand new truck,” said Leiva.

The veterans hope others will be encouraged to call Del Mar College and join the CDL program.

