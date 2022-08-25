The Coastal Bend, five years after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this day, five years ago, Hurricane Harvey struck the Coastal Bend.

“The roof was about to be ripped off,” Julie Nations, who hunkered down in Aransas Pass, said.

The storm left behind a trail of disaster and heartbreak.

Harvey hit Texas as a category four hurricane. The National Weather Service reported Harvey's lifespan on land was four days long, hitting at 10 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2017 near Port Aransas.

The city was transformed into 18 miles of destruction.

“It’s never a good idea to stay in the area when you have a situation like that,” Nations said as she reflected on what she would have done differently. “We can’t change it, but we can prepare. It’s been five years.”

In the time that has passed since Harvey, many people are still trying to put their lives back together.

At the Port Royal, a 30-year-old beachfront resort, renovations are underway to fill gaps in the roof of the front building.

Down the street, the Tropic Island Resort campground was torn apart by the storm. Mobile homes were gutted and thrown all over.

“It just shows you that if you’re in that hurricane area, I recommend for people to move out and get out,” said William Cones, a long-time Port Aransas vacationer from Austin. “It was very, very devastating for the Gulf Coast area.”

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.