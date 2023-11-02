The City of Robstown encourages more citizens to go out and vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting started last week and Robstown officials are preparing to know the final results on Tuesday.

Robstown city officials have been looking out low voter turnout, whichhas been a constant pattern over the last years.

Resident Cesar Martinez said everyone should go out and vote, especially in smaller cities like Robstown where every vote counts.

"Every votes does count, people can win elections by one vote, lose elections by one vote, so that is where us as citizens do our due diligence and get our friends our family our neighbors our abuelas and bring them to the polls," Martinez said.

In the last election of 2021, a total of 1,021 people voted. The total population of Robstown was a little over 10,000 people.

The current mayor had 633 people vote for him and his opponent had 388 votes.

City Secretary Beatrice Charo said these elections are crucial because citizens are voting for multiple officials.

"It is important to go out, say your vote, who you want to be your mayor and your council for the next two years, also your utility board member, so these decisions are crucial for the citizens of Robstown," Charo said.

Friday is the last day for citizens to vote early with election day coming up Tuesday.

"It’s very important, people that just want change or anything in general that is going to help the community especially in small town Robstown these elections are very important," Martinez said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.