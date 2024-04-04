The City of Portland and the Portland Chamber of Commerce hosting 49th Annual Windfest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Head on over to the city of Portland for the 49th Annual Windfest event this weekend.

The City of Portland and the Portland Chamber of Commerce kick off with an annual community parade on Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. on Billy G. Webb Drive. The Windfest festival is free Thursday night until 10:00 p.m. The festival runs from April 4 through April 7, and there will be live music, carnival rides, food vendors, and a marketplace for everyone to enjoy.

A car/Jeep show is also scheduled for April 6, as well as the IBCA-sanctioned BBQ Cook-off. A Daschund Dash, the Furry Friends Parade, and a Costume Contest will also be featured at the festival.

Here is a list of the schedule of events happening at Windfest :

Thursday, April 4, 2024

GATES OPEN @ 4 P.M.

5 p.m. - Carnival Opens

6 p.m. - Windfest Parade

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Food Vendors

7 p.m. - SteelWater Band on the Main Stage

8:15 p.m. - Night at the Movies - Twister on the Main Stage

10 p.m. - Carnival Closes - GATES CLOSE

Friday, April 5, 2024

GATES OPEN @ 4 P.M.

5 p.m. - Carnival Opens

5 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Market Place Vendor Square

5 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Vendors

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Chicken Sh** Bingo

6 p.m. - Tumble Dry Low

8 p.m. - Powell Brothers

10:00 p.m. - Zack Walther Band - Texas Jam Band

11 p.m. Carnival Closes

12 a.m. - GATES CLOSE

Saturday, April 6, 2024

GATES OPEN @ 11 A.M.

11 a.m. - Carnival Opens

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Market Place Vendor Square

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. - Food Vendors

11 a.m. - Car Show

11 a.m. - IBCA BBQ Cookoff

11:30 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament

1:00 p.m. - Axe Throwing (additional fees apply)

1:30 p.m. - The Groove

3 p.m. - BBQ Judging

3:30 p.m. - Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

5 p.m. - BBQ Awards

5:30 p.m. - Curtis Grimes

7:15 p.m. - Bria Stone

7:30 p.m. - RED - A Taylor Swift Tribute

9:30 p.m. - Rick Trevino

11 p.m. - Carnival Closes

12 a.m. - GATES CLOSE

Sunday, April 7, 2024

GATES OPEN @ 11 A.M.

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Market Place Vendor Square

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Food Vendors

11 a.m. - Pickleball Tournament

11 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament

11 a.m. - All Dog Pet Parade/ Dachshund Dash

1 p.m. - Axe Throwing (additional fees apply)

1 p.m. - Hot Dog Eating Contest

12:30 p.m. - Curtis Grimes

2:30 p.m. - The Palacios Brothers

4:30 p.m. - The Alegre Band

6 p.m. - Carnival Closes - GATES CLOSE

