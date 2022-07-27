The Americans with Disabilities Act, 32 years later.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been more than three decades since the Americans with Disabilities act was signed. It's impact is as strong as ever.

Barbara Collins, Texas A&M-Kingsville assistant director of the student disability resource center said the law has proved to be quite successful for those with disabilities and helping them become part of their community.

"It's been a great success to assist individuals with disabilities, and it is growing, the access, inclusion, diversity that is an area that is really growing," she said.

The act helped integrate those with disabilities into society.

"It has really changed the face of people with disabilities. They have more opportunities afforded to them now, whether it be jobs and they more accessible now," she said.

MyTeam Triumph Wings of Texas is an organization that looks to provide those with a disability access to community resources and events.

Thomas Cronnon, together with team captain Charlie Jones shared with us how the ADA has positively affected people with disabilities, just like Charlie.

"Our primary purpose is that we are a running organization, so we help people with disabilities participate in events through out the city. We do a lot of local 5Ks, we travel to do half marathons and triathlons," Cronnon said.

Thomas added how it has helped Charlie.

"What it is, is that the ADA allows him to be fully integrated into the community despite the fact that he can not advocate for himself," he said.

An important piece of legislation that has changed many lives.