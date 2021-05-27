The American dream: Filipino American finds his career at McDonalds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lloyd Draper was born in 1976 in Quezon City Manila in the Philippines. He then moved to California when he was 9 years old. His father got a job opportunity here in Corpus Christi and the family moved to the Coastal Bend in 1989.

Draper said when he was 16-year-old, he applied to work at a local McDonald’s, but he had another incentive to go to work besides a paycheck.

"It's kind of a funny story, my mom promised to buy me a pair of Jordans,” said Lloyd Draper Senior Operations Supervisor.

Draper said when he applied, Manager Kristy McNott gave him a job as a cook on the spot.

"She asked me so many questions about, you know do you have any issues with cleaning bathrooms, do you have any issues taking out trash, sweeping the floor cleaning and I was like, that's what I do at home and so I was pretty excited that I was going to get paid for it because at home it was just what I did,” said Draper.

From this moment, Draper’s career was set in motion.

He said in 2000 he interviewed for a Store Manager position at the McDonald’s on Cimmaron and Saratoga.

"A gentleman by the name of Hank Catoy he was the Director of Operations and Russ Ellis, they gave me the opportunity to run my first restaurant,” said Draper.

In 2003 Draper was awarded the Ray Kroc award for ranking in the top 1% General Managers nationwide and also received the Coastal Bend Store Manager Award, launching his career further.

"I'm the Senior Operations Supervisor so I am in charge of the 6 stores that he is running now. My mission is and my goal is to be the Director of Operations and grow with the company,” said Draper.

Ed Lutito Owner Operator of McDonald’s said, "Lloyd is something special."

His journey from the Philippines to the America what he has achieved is truly the American Dream. This person has overcome so many obstacles and he has just broken down every barrier that has been thrown at him,” said Lutito.

"Going back to living in the Philippines and then moving to America, your job, your vision as a small kid or people that are living in the Philippines, it's always about living the American dream,” said Draper.

What would his mom think who convinced him to apply? “I just know she's proud of me,” said Draper.