The act of giving back: Retirees donate gifts to Coastal Bend foster children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several seniors made the holiday spirits even more bright by donating gifts to kids in need.

Retirees at the Viera Senior Living Center got together and gathered enough toys for ten children in the community to enjoy. The gifts were given to CASA of the Coastal Bend, a non-profit organization that takes care of foster children in the area.

This is the fourth year the Viera Senior Living Center is making this happen. For Laurie Ballantyne, this act of kindness is a no-brainer.

"(We want) to help the less fortunate, and to make us feel good," Ballantyne said.

Seniors in both the independent and assisted living facilities at the Viera Living Center were able to participate in the toy donations this year.

"It's really special because these people in our community, residents here, they have such huge hearts that usually you think of kids coming into their facility, right? To spend time with them," Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger, the Marketing & Recruitment Manager for CASA of the Coastal Bend said. "And here they are giving back to the community."