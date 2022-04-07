The 47th annual Windfest begins Thursday night

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland and Portland Chamber of Commerce will officially kickoff Windfest 2022 on Thursday.

The illuminated night parade is set to start at 8 p.m. and the carnival will close at 10 p.m. The carnival is set to open every day at 6 p.m.

The event for Thursday will start at the First Baptist Church of Portland.

There will be activities, tournaments, cook-offs and so much more.

Tickets Prices:

Weekend wrist bands $15

Friday windfest tickets $5

Saturday windfest tickets $10

Sunday windfest tickets $5

All payments and fees are nonrefundable, according to the Windfest website.

Windfest runs from April 8-10, don't forget to purchase your tickets here.