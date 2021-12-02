The 3rd annual Coastal Christmas is back at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to dust off your ice skates for another year of Gulf coast Christmas fun with the 3rd annual Coastal Christmas at the American Bank Center.

The highly anticipated indoor ice skating experience brings the festive lights, sights, and sounds of the holiday season. Enjoy skating, photos with Santa, holiday treats and more at this year's event.

Tickets are available to purchase starting Friday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m.

If you bring your own skates, tickets are $8, or you can rent your skates at the event for a total of $12. Event parking is free, and if you aren't skating, entry is also free.

Each skate session is 45 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.

There will also be late-night skate sessions with different DJ's each night and a sensory-friendly session that will feature no lights, no sounds and no crowds for sensory-sensitive kids.

