TGI Fridays explains abrupt closure due to underperformance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Jan. 2, TGI Fridays and Johnny Carino's permanently closed their doors. In an official statement, TGI Fridays announced the sale of eight previously corporate-owned restaurants to former CEO Ray Blanchette.

As part of the "brand's ongoing growth strategy," TGI Fridays stated that they are closing 36 underperforming stores, including one in Corpus Christi.

Councilmember for District 3 Roland Barrera commented on the closures, stating that although unemployment is at an all-time low and wages are higher than ever, the shutdown of these two establishments might not necessarily indicate economic health.

"They [corporations] determine which assets are bringing in what level of return. And sometimes they just need to downsize so they can make decisions based on their corporate needs," Barrera said.

Barrera expressed sadness over the closures but also excitement for the potential opportunities that may arise in the vacant spaces. He remains optimistic about the local market's resilience, citing high activity levels during the holidays.

Regarding the fate of former TGI Fridays employees, the company stated that they are "offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, representing over 80% of total impacted employees."

KRIS 6 NEWS

For those affected in the Coastal Bend region, external assistance is available. Xena Mercado, Communications Manager at Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, assured that displaced workers can access resources and support services, with career counselors ready to assist at all times.

KRIS 6 reached out to Johnny Carino's but has not receive a response at this time.