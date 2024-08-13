TEXAS YES distributes school supplies to Rose Shaw students in partnership with Thomas J. Henry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's back-to-school season, and to help students at Rose Shaw Elementary kick off the school year on a good note, TEXAS YES, and Thomas J. Henry hosted a school supply distribution event Tuesday morning.

The distribution event was part of the TEXAS YES “Box of Dreams” program. The non-profit organization provides Title 1 Elementary students — kindergarten through fifth grade — with free essential school supplies.

CCISD

"TEXAS YES understands the crucial need for school supplies, especially with rising inflation prices. Each school kit provides the supplies needed for educational success," said organizers.

CCISD

Each kit included colored pencils, crayons, notebooks, erasers, glue, folders, rulers, pencils, pens, and boxes of tissue.

CCISD

To date, TEXAS YES' "Box of Dreams" and Thomas J. Henry have distributed more than 500,000 school supply kits to students.

For more information on the TEXAS YES program, head to their website.