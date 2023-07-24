Texas wrestling communities show support for young girl fighting cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wrestling communities in Texas aren't just made up of tough guys and ladies looking for a fight. Evidently, many have big hearts and arms wrapping around a Corpus Christi family facing a match-up against cancer.

“On July Fourth, my wife was getting ready for work, and my daughter got up from the bed and started running towards her, and she pretty much collapsed into my wife’s arms," Francisco Hernandez recalled. "I heard my wife scream, so I called the EMS.”

On that day, Francisco and his wife, Tiffany, found out their two-year-old daughter Saraya had leukemia. Since then, the family has been in and out of the hospital.

“They said her immune system would most likely be declining," said Francisco. "When we brought her back in the second time, she came in because she had a fever and her white blood counts were low. So we’re just taking it day-by-day with everything.”

The couple runs their own photography and videography business called Wrasslin' Talkos.The group creates content for concerts and wrestling. An interest in filming the sport kicked off their successful brand in the wrestling industry. However, due to their child's health, the parents haven't been able to work. Francisco said they are hoping to continue their business in three months.

“We have no income right now. So we’ve been needing help paying the bills and her medical bills and everything,” he added.

The Hernandez family has been seeking support through their GoFundMe post. On July 22, they also sold barbeque plates to raise money.

However, as the family wrestles with their daughter's illness and its impacts, they're not alone in the fight. Wrestling groups and promotors from all across Texas have been banding together to show their support.

On social media, Francisco posted that their friends at Borracho Pro, a group based in Austin, ran a raffle fundraiser for a 65” Roku TV.

He also mentioned the Five Star Wrestling Academy donating proceeds from their ‘Your Lucha is Our Lucha’ shirt on ProWrestlingTee’s.

Hallie Trevino with the Texas Wrestling Cartel said, “The news really shook up the community. Not only for us but across the state of Texas. Wrasslin' Talkos has been there for everyone.”

Texas Wrestling Cartel is planning more events to help the family. The local promoters recently dedicated one of their shows to the cause.

"We accepted donations, and we matched, and we matched every dollar that was donated. So our fans have raised $300. So we matched an additional $300 to be able to increase the impact to help their family," explained Trevino. Right now, they're out of work, and they're dealing with so much, and money should be the least of their concerns."

To follow the Texas Wrestling Cartel to see its upcoming events and benefits, click here.

As support from their loved ones and communities keeps the family's spirits high, Francisco said they will try to stay positive for their daughter. However, despite her one-on-one with cancer, young Saraya continues to show her strength with a smile.