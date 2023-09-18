Texas Workforce mobile unit seeks to help people find jobs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Solutions has a new mobile unit. The office on wheels hopes to make it easier for everyone in the community to apply for jobs.

Lenny Anzaldua is the business liaison for Texas Workforce Solutions. He said that they serve many parts of Texas.

“Refugio, into Live Oak County, into Skidmore, into all these little towns that someone may not have the ability to drive out,” Anzaldua said.

The unit is designed to bring an office to those who need it as they apply for jobs. It's equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and staff so the job application process is accessible and efficient for everyone.

“The lack of not having workforce centers at the time and to get out to the regions and areas that don’t have any workforce centers in their areas,” Anzaldua said.

The mobile unit serves people in low-income areas. Anzaldua said this mobile unit will make it easier for people to find a job.

"We're trying to go to where the people are and help where the help is needed,” he said. “A person who has their own vehicle and ability to get around won't necessarily need us to be there, but others who don't have that or they Uber everywhere, this would be an easier way to get to us at a less expensive cost."

The unit also includes two large screen tv to assist with training and onboarding.

