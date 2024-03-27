Texas Workforce Commission presents $315,501 JET grant to Rockport-Fulton ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling more than $315,500 has been awarded to Rockport Fulton Independent School District by the Texas Workforce Commission.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Del Mar College’s Oso Creek Campus Tuesday evening.

“We are proud to invest in the next generation of hardworking Texans to further expand the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “This job training grant will provide Rockport Fulton ISD students with the skills they need to succeed in their careers as welders and thrive in our great state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for supporting not only the future of these students but the future of all Texans. Together, we will help build a robust workforce as we continue to create a bigger, better Texas."

The Coastal Bend is continuously growing with new construction and new industries coming to the region, so welding is in high demand.

That demand aligns Rockport-Fulton Independent School District (ISD) students taking career and technical education (CTE) courses in welding with workforce needs in their community and beyond.

During the presentation, Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) Instructor Andrew Swanberg noted that the JET grant will “help us guide future welders into the field” by providing resources to accommodate more students pursuing welding as their career choice.

