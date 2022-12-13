Texas Windstorm Insurance Association meeting Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association will meet Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Corpus Christi. The organization said in a release it will consider filling the vacant position of Board Secretary/Treasurer, along with its 2023 budget, and other business, you can view the full agenda by clicking here. This meeting is open to the public and you can provide feedback to its members during public comments as part of the meeting.

It's scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Omni Hotel. Those who would like to attend the meeting viz Zoom can click here. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the organization's YouTube page.